Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/18)

BOOKED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Iban Martinez-Enriquez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of heroin x2, and no drug stamp, no bond.

BOOKED: Megan Goodwin of Graysville, TN on Barton County District warrant, no bond.

BOOKED: Jennifer Ann Ross of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Matthew Sanderson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on an order of release through Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Nathan B. Manley on Barton County District Court warrant with bond reinstatement.

RELEASED: Lacey Kelly of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with LEO, received a $10,000.00 OR bond by Judge Willey, transferred to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Savanna Bradshaw of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.