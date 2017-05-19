Another wild night in Barton County

For the second straight night, Barton County was the target for numerous tornado warnings thanks to another round of severe weather. As promised by the National Weather Service, storms began to build just after 4 p.m. with the first reports of hail and tornadoes starting to come in just before 5 p.m..

At 4:43, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a confirmed tornado reported to be near Great Bend and heading for Hoisington. Later, another tornado warning was issued for northeast Barton County near Claflin and Odin. While an official assessment of last night’s storms will be done today, it appears this time the county was able to escape any widespread damage.

Meteorologist Vanessa Pearce in Wichita says tornadoes were reported in Barton, Barber and Ford counties Thursday. Heavy rains and hail were reported across much of the region, with flash flooding reported in Great Bend. No serious damage or injuries were reported.

The most damage caused by last night’s storms may end up as the result of hail. In Great Bend there were reports of anywhere between a quarter and ping pong ball sized hail and large hail was reported out in the county as well.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes touched down in three plains states on Thursday with nearly 20 reports of tornadoes from the states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas and numerous reports of high winds and hail.

There are more chances for rain and severe weather later today and tonight.