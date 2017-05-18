Tornado sirens meant for outdoor warning, not guaranteed to be heard inside houses

Barton County residents have kept their eye to the sky this week with severe weather coming through in spades.

Since the tornado touched down in southwest Barton County Tuesday after 8 p.m. near Pawnee Rock, the Great Bend Police Department has received a few calls from residents stating they could not hear the tornado sirens in town.

Lieutenant Scott Bieberle wants to remind all residents that the tornado sirens are designed for outdoor warnings and not if you are inside your house.

Scott Bieberle Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/bieberle-1.mp3

Although many residents are capable of hearing the tornado sirens from inside their house in Great Bend, there is no guarantee everyone will hear the warnings if they are indoors. The system is only designed to guarantee everyone outside hears them, so that they can take shelter indoors. Bieberle suggested following media reports on the radio, television, or online.

The Police Department notified 911 Communications to activate the sirens Tuesday night as the tornado was to the southwest of Great Bend. All the sirens functioned properly during the weekly Tuesday test at noon and performed as they were supposed to later that evening.

Scott Bieberle Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/bieberle-2.mp3

Bieberle added if any officer believes citizens of Great Bend are in danger the sirens will be activated.