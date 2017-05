MAY 18, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 1970 INTERNATIONAL BACKHOE, 2 1969 CHEVY PU’S, TRACTOR TIRE 20.8/42. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: ECHO WEED TRIMMER. 264-0038

FOR SALE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME ON WHEELS, CHARCOAL GRILL. 603-8584

FOR SALE: 10HP BOAT MOTOR, 9000# WINCH, 125 4 WHEELER. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: AUDITORIUM SEATS (3). PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL GO TO FINISH THE 3RD FLOOR OF THE DREAM CENTER. 282-4014

FOR SALE: WORX WEED EATER W/BATTERY CHARGER, WORX LEAF BLOWER. 282-0093

FOR SALE: SCHWINN REPRODUCTION BICYCLE 29″ 797-0541

WANTED: SOMEONE TO PROGRAM SCANNER. 792-5184

FOR SALE: HEAVY DUTY WINDOW FAN, 2 WHEEL SCOOTER, AIR BUBBLE. 923-1006

FOR SALE: KNEE SCOOTER (400#), 1980 PONTIAC FIERO. 617-3694 AFTER 5PM

WANTED: SWING SET. 566-7297

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE TRAILER 83″X14′ W/FOLD DOWN GATES/STORAGE BOXES. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 16′ EXTENSION LADDER, COFFEE TABLE, 2 CHAIRS. 639-2492

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EL EDDIE BAUER SERIES/LOADED/UPDATES. 1 CRUST BUSTER/1 JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: GOODYEAR TIRES 255/65/18, 15KW GENERATOR ON TRAILER. 785-222-3291

FOR SALE: 2 FARM FIELD SPRAYER TIRES 380/90/46, AIRCO 250AMP ARC WELDER. WANTED: ROLLING BASKETS. 653-4913

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN SELF PROPELLED MOWER W/BAG, 12AMP ROTO-TILLER, WICKER CHAIR & TABLE. 617-3180

FOR SALE: 8 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY BOUNCER/WALKER, RECORD ALBUMS. 617-9083

WANTED: 1997/2006 JEEP WRANGLER 6 CYL 791-7607

FOR SALE: PU BED UTILITY TRAILER, PU LADDER RACK, USED TIN 8′ SHEETS. 282-7585

FOR SALE: LADIES SKECHERS 8-1/2 (GOLD), ALFRED DUNNER TOPS (M). 792-6141

FOR SALE: GRILL FROM A 2009 FORD MUSTANG. 282-0424

FOR SALE: FOOT SPA. 868-1016

FAMILY CRISIS CENTER IS HOSTING THEIR 5TH ANNUAL MAKE A MOVEMENT EVENT, SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT GREAT BEND BRIT SPAUGH ZOO FROM 4-7. THEY ARE IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS – IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP OR HAVE A GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS, PLEASE CAL THE FAMILY CRISIS CENTER 793-9941. HELP MAKE A MOVEMENT AGAINST CHILD ABUSE. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER

ASPARAGUS SEASON IS NOW AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. FRESH ASPARAGUS IS AVAILABLE PRE-PICKED OR U-PICK. TO PLACE AN ORDER OR MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICKING PLEASE CALL 620-562-3498

FUND RAISER FOR THE “DREAM CENTER” TO HELP FINISH THE 3RD FLOOR. WE, SHARON AND RICHARD (AKA BEETLE) KNOLL PLEDGE $100 TOWARD THIS PROJECT AND CHALLENGE ALL OUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS TO GET ON BOARD. CONTACT KIMBERLY OR LISA AT THE DREAM CENTER AT 620-282-4014 OR 620-307-3025

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.