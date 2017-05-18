Homeless man admits to role in Kansas parking scam

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A homeless man accused of trying to charge for parking near a Wichita arena has admitted to two misdemeanors.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 53-year-old Daniel Lerma was sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting Monday to two criminal restraint counts. He initially was charged with two felonies.

Lerma was arrested in March after people headed to a hockey game at Intrust Bank Arena said he was demanding $10 to park in front of a bar and became threatening when he was denied payment. The affidavit says Lerma told the hockey goers that the bar owner owed him money.

The affidavit says Lerma told authorities he had permission from another business to charge for parking and that he didn’t remember most of the encounters because he’d been drinking.