Friday Weather

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the evening.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.