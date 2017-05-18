Early estimates show $658K in real estate damage from Barton County tornado

Every Barton County department head was present at Thursday morning’s debriefing meeting at the Barton County Courthouse to discuss how the county handled the tornado preparation and aftermath Tuesday evening.

A tornado categorized between an EF2 and EF3 started southwest of Pawnee Rock in Pawnee County just after 8 p.m. and traveled an estimated 22-27 miles before weakening near Kansas Highway 4 to the west of Hoisington.

Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld mentioned there were at least 44 parcels of land affected by the tornado and her office has calculated early damage assessment dollar amounts.

Barb Esfeld Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/esfeld-tornado-1.mp3

Esfeld says while many more houses were heavily damaged, there were five houses in Pawnee Rock that were completely destroyed. Another five houses in rural Barton County were destroyed as well. The early number for calculating the total dollar amount in damages for just real estate is $658,000.

Esfeld says property owners impacted by the tornado will have a chance to receive their taxes abated if approved by the Barton County Commission.

Barb Esfeld Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/esfeld-tornado-2.mp3

Esfeld mentioned that $408,970 of the $658,000 in damages were houses that were a total loss and will not be rebuilt. These damage estimates are purely fair market value on the real estate and do not include vehicles, personal property, oil, crop damage, or utilities. Esfeld expected these numbers to increase as owners and officials get a better idea of all the damage.

There have been reports that multiple owners affected by the tornado devastation were not insured.