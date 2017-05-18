Cop Shop (5/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/17)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:29 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 177.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/17)

Warrant Arrest

At 10:06 a.m. Kyle Kruckenberg was arrested at 1806 12th Street on a warrant. Kruckenberg was transported to jail and booked without bond.

Assault

At 2:50 p.m. Elmer Rowe reports David Colgan threatening him. Charles Rowe Jr. reports Savannah Bradshaw pushing him in the neck. Bradshaw was arrested for battery DV, transported to the jail and booked in lieu of a $1,000.00 bond.

Injury Accident

At 3:27 p.m. Daniel Murta was turning west onto 10th Street and struck Christopher Peralez who was eastbound across Williams.

Theft

At 6:08 p.m. a bike was reported stolen at 1714 Adams Street.