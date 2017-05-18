Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/17)

BOOKED: Bonnie Roth of Great Bend for GBMC case of battery LEO, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S. BTDC case for battery LEO, bond set in lieu of $50,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on Great Bend Parole Office order to arrest and detain, no bond.

BOOKED: Savanna Bradshaw of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Kirk A. Sander on Kansas Parole A&D with a warrant withdrawal.