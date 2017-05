Lady Panthers State Swimming entries

Here are the Great Bend Lady Panthers entries in this weekend’s 5-1A State Swimming Meet in Topeka.

The information includes the event, state rank, entry and time heading into Friday’s preliminary’s.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

18. Great Bend 2:07.16

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

7. Kira Cook Great Bend 2:06.80

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

2. Camryn Dunekack Great Bend 25.42

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

2. Camryn Dunekack Great Bend 55.67

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

13. Kira Cook Great Bend 5:54.44

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. Great Bend 1:49.75

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

7. Great Bend 4:03.56