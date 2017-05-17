Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 28 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 52. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.