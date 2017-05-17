United Way of Central Kansas announces new Executive Director

The United Way of Central Kansas announced that Gaila (Neilsen) Demel from Ellinwood will be the new Executive Director for UWCK.

Gaila has been involved with the Ellinwood community for more than 40 years and was inspired by the opportunities and involvement she had with UWCK as a United Way Agency in her previous position with ElderCare, Inc.

Her 24-year career path in helping others ranges from sales and operations for a large Assisted Living provider to the front desk at the Ellinwood Grade School.

Gaila has worked on various projects with the United Way Central Kansas including Stuff the Bus, Boxes of Love, and accompanied the Executive Director on numerous payroll campaign presentations for the last two years.

Demel is a current City of Ellinwood Council Member, a Great Bend Chamber Ambassador as well as a member of the Board of Directors and a Board Member of Housing Opportunities, Inc.

Recently married, Gaila and her husband, Maurice reside in Ellinwood.

Gaila will officially begin her duties with United Way of Central Kansas on June 1.

Gaila replaces Julie-Bugner Smith after Smith spent seven years in the position to take a job with the Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation in Larned.