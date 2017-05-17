Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 56. Southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.