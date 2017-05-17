Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show,” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include medical professionals from Pawnee Valley Community Hospital.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will get the latest on Farm Bill talks, USDA reorganization and more with House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir and Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller who will discuss the Tuesday night tornados and the plans for relief and recovery.

11:35-12:00 “Focus on Ellinwood,” hosted by Nancy Baird. As always Nancy will talk to Ellinwood community members about what is taking place in the community.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30P ESPN Radio “ Jalen & Jacoby

6:30P-10:30 Royals Baseball – New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”