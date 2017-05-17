Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show,” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include medical professionals from Pawnee Valley Community Hospital.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will get the latest on Farm Bill talks, USDA reorganization and more with House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway.
11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir and Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller who will discuss the Tuesday night tornados and the plans for relief and recovery.
11:35-12:00 “Focus on Ellinwood,” hosted by Nancy Baird. As always Nancy will talk to Ellinwood community members about what is taking place in the community.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30P ESPN Radio “ Jalen & Jacoby
6:30P-10:30 Royals Baseball – New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”
Leave a Reply