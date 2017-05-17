Storm brings large hail, high winds beyond Barton County

BARTON COUNTY- Tuesday’s storm brought heavy rain, large hail, high winds, funnel clouds and tornadoes.

In addition to the storm in Barton County, tornadoes were reported in Clark and Ford Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds are also blamed for damage in Phillips County.

LARGE FUNNEL CLOUD located north of Bucklin, Kansas. 6:37pm CDT @NWSDodgeCity pic.twitter.com/oNBAOnDOAX — Harrison Sincavage (@HRRRison) May 16, 2017



The National Weather Service reported penny to softball size hail from Seward County in southwest Kansas to many areas in northwest and north central Kansas.