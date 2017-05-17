Special meeting officially places Barton County under disaster declaration

The City of Pawnee Rock, as well as several townships in Barton County, experienced tornadic activity Tuesday evening that left several houses completely destroyed or heavily damaged. Less than 10 minutes after the tornado started in Pawnee Rock, Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz declared a disaster declaration for the county.

Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller says by receiving the declaration it puts the county in position to receive state and federal resources if needed.

Amy Miller Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/miller-disaster-1.mp3

So far, Barton County has proceeded with their own resources.

Multiple houses in Pawnee County and rural Barton County were destroyed in the tornado’s 12-mile path, but only one injury has been reported that required immediate medical attention.

Miller stated the injury involved a fallen tree branch. Businesses, organizations, and several volunteers are inquiring if they can help with cleanup or provide assistance. Miller says with the severe weather expected Thursday evening they will wait before organizing any volunteer campaigns.

Amy Miller Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/miller-disaster-2.mp3

Miller reminded anyone in Pawnee Rock considering rebuilding that they need to meet their floodplain regulations. Owners should also check with their home owner’s insurance because they might have debris cleanup money through their insurance policies.

With Schartz approving the Declaration of a State of Local Disaster Emergency the night of the storm, the commission formerly ratified the decision at Wednesday afternoon’s special meeting.