A tornado stayed on the ground as it followed a 12-mile path in Barton County that started in Pawnee Rock on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Below are pictures from the Barton County Clerk’s Office of the damage that destroyed two houses in Pawnee Rock and left another seven in the town heavily damaged. The tornadic thunderstorm also destroyed another seven houses in rural Barton County.

