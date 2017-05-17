No murder charge for Kansas man despite deadly fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man won’t be facing a murder charge following a fight earlier this month that killed another man.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 40-year-old Michael Stephen Murphy was released from Shawnee County Jail Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond for a single charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Murphy’s original bond when booked May 10 was $1 million and included second-degree murder and weapons charges.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call reported as a fight on May 9, where they found 39-year-old Reginald A. Moten II suffering from head trauma. Moten died after being taken to a local hospital. Murphy was then taken for interviewing at the Law Enforcement Center.

Police say Moten and Murphy knew each other.