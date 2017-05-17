Mosquito spraying begins in Great Bend on Thursday nights

Citizens in Central Kansas found out quickly that severe weather season is upon us Tuesday night, but as we get closer to summer we are also approaching mosquito season.

The City of Great Bend will try to combat the large numbers of mosquitoes before July 4 with a series of spraying on Thursday nights.

Laurie Bard with the Public Works Department says the mosquito spraying begins May 18 through June 29.

Laurie Bard Audio

The spraying will be from 8 p.m. to midnight every Thursday evening for the next seven weeks prior to the holiday. A truck will start on each end of the city until meeting in the middle each outing. Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed during this time period.