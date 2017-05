MAY 17, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: `SQUIRREL CAGE FAN, RAZR SCOOTER, NORELCO RAZOR. 923-1006

FOR SALE: COFFEE TABLE, END TABLE, ROCKER/RECLINER, TROY BILT EDGER, VAR RAMPS. 639-2492

FOR SALE: CAR TOW DOLLY W/CRANK, 28′ DIAMOND D 3 HORSE TRAILER W/EXTRAS, 9000# WENCH. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: (3) AUDITORIUM SEATS. PROCEEDS GO TO THE DREAM CENTER TO FINISH 3RD FLOOR. KIM OR LISA 282-4014

FOR SALE: TEAR DROP CAMPER W/EXTRAS. 785-445-8614

FOR SALE: STORM DOOR 36X80 WHITE, COMMODE, 2010 OUTLANDER 4 WHEELER. 793-0979

FOR SALE: MINI FRIDGE, NEW TWIN BED. 804-3214

FOR SALE: UPRIGHT DEEP FREEZE 16-1/2 CU.FT., CRAFTSMAN FRONT TINE ROTOTILLER. 804-3204

WANTED: TIRES 205/70/14 , LAWNS TO MOW. 566-7295

FOR SALE: TOSHIBA PROJECTION TV, SELECT NUMBER QUEEN SIZE BED, GLEANER COMBINE. 257-8711

FOR SALE: 1990 FIFTH WHEEL CAMPER W/SLIDE-OUT, TRAILER 35′ TRIPLE AXLE, W/BUMPER PULL HITCH. 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: 1998 DODGE PU, 2006/2009 KAWASAKI DIRT BIKES. 617-4393

FOR SALE: MUSTANG GRILL 2005/2009 282-0424

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS BLACK 9D, MULCHING PLUG, GARDEN/LAWN TOOLS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 20# PROPANE BOTTLE, 500 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 653-2367

FOR SALE: RUGER 44 MAGNUM RED HAWK PISTOL W/AMMO, 320-321-3731

FOR SALE: SPRAYER 300 GALLON, 1967 C50 FARM TRUCK. WANTED: 2 BUCKET CALVES. 923-5356

FOR SALE: SILVERWARE GREAT FOR CRAFTING. WANTED: FOOT MASSAGER. 653-2931

FOR SALE: STIHL HEDGE TRIMMER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: NEW ZEALAND WHITES RABBITS. 792-5636

FOR SALE: MICHELIN TIRES 335/70/17 564-3247

FAMILY CRISIS CENTER IS HOSTING THEIR 5TH ANNUAL MAKE A MOVEMENT EVENT, SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT GREAT BEND BRIT SPAUGH ZOO FROM 4-7. THEY ARE IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS – IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP OR HAVE A GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS, PLEASE CALL THE FAMILY CRISIS CENTER 793-9941. HELP MAKE A MOVEMENT AGAINST CHILD ABUSE. ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER.

ASPARAGUS SEASON IS NOW AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. FRESH ASPARAGUS IS AVAILABLE PRE-PICKED OR U-PICK. TO PLACE AN ORDER OR MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICKING PLEASE CALL 620-562-3498

FUND RAISER FOR THE “DREAM CENTER” TO HELP FINISH THE 3RD FLOOR. WE, SHARON AND RICHARD (AKA BEETLE) KNOLL PLEDGE $100 TOWARD THIS PROJECT AND CHALLENGE ALL OUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS TO GET ON BOARD. CONTACT KIMBERLY OR LISA AT THE DREAM CENTER AT 620-282-4014 OR 620-307-3025

