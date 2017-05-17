Marshall recognized for hosting the most town halls since health care vote

Voters vented this past week over health care and President Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey in the swing districts crucial to GOP control of the House.

Republicans in some districts faced a backlash at raucous town halls over their votes for the House health care bill. There were plenty of complaints about a provision that would allow insurers to charge seriously ill people higher rates if they let their coverage lapse.

According to a report in Mic Daily, “Among the 17 House Republicans who held town halls, they held a total of 36 public meetings.

First District Rep. Roger Marshall held six, which was the most, while nine GOP members held only one town hall.”