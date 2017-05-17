Fees waived at Barton County Landfill for citizens affected by tornado

The Barton County Commissioners hosted a special meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Barton County Courthouse. Along with signing a Declaration of a State of Local Disaster Emergency from the severe weather Tuesday night in the county, the Commission decided to waive any fees for citizens bringing in non-commercial debris from the tornado damage that started in Pawnee Rock.

Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director, says anyone affected by the tornado can bring their debris to the landfill for free.

Phil Hathcock Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/hath-.mp3

Hathcock mentioned there would not be a deadline for the qualifying citizens to bring their debris to the landfill.

A tornado stayed on the ground for an estimated 12 miles along the western half of Barton County destroying nine houses while heavily damaging another nine.