Cop Shop (5/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/16)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 11:04 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at NE 110 Avenue & NE 140 Road.

Fire

At 5:56 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 90 Avenue & NW 150 Road.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 8:16 p.m. a gas leak /spill was reported on Santa Fe Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:24 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 768 W. Barton County Road.

Utility Problems

Utility problems were reported at 776 W. Barton County Road, 700 block of NW 10 Road, 400 block of NW 50 Avenue, 600 block of NW 20 Road, 200 block of NW 60 Avenue, 300 block of NW 110 Avenue, 500 block of NW 40 Road, NW 90 Road & NW 30 Avenue, 500 block of SW 110 Avenue, 10 block of NW 70 Avenue, 250 W. 5th Street in Hoisington, 400 block of NW 50 Avenue, NW 100 Road & NW 20 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/16)

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 2:26 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3010 Meadowlark Ln.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported in the 5300 block of Quail Creek Dr.

At 10:45 a.m. an accident was reported at 1900 McKinley Street.

Injury Accident

At 2;41 p.m. a vehicle was southbound at 820 Main Street that was involved in an accident.

Theft

At 3:39 p.m. a stolen license plate was located at 820 Main Street.

Shots Fired

At 10:32 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of the 1700 block of Hubbard Street was made.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2314 31st Street 5B.

Sick Person

At 12:40 a.m. a report of Bonnie Roth feeling dizzy was made at 1112 Odell Street. Roth was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital.

Assault

At 1:06 a.m. reports of Bonnie Roth attempting to bite someone were made at Great Bend Region Hospital, 514 Cleveland Street. NTA was signed and served.

At 1:06 a.m. reports of Bonnie Roth battering Brandon Bailey were made at Great Bend Regional Hospital, 514 Cleveland Street.

Battery

At 1:35 a.m. an officer was battered by Bonnie Roth at Great Bend Regional Hospital, 514 Cleveland Street. Roth was booked in lieu of bond.