Barton Tennis sends six to third day of National Championships

bartonsports.com

The No. 16 ranked Barton Community College men’s tennis team completed the second day of play in Plano, Texas, with six flights intact in the NJCAA Division I National Tennis Championship. The Cougars dropped seven spots to 22nd, suffering three season ending losses, but will send six to Wednesday’s back draw in elimination play.

The No. 1 doubles tandem of Marcel Miasato and Juan Navarro were the lone survivors of the winner’s bracket draw on Monday, but Tuesday was a season ending day as the duo lost a hard fought 6-3, 7-6(2) decision to the fourth ranked pair Eymeric Chevalier/Elvyn Nguyen of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Both would also be eliminated in singles play on the consolation side as Miasato was bounced by No. 3 ranked Carlos Anez of Seward County, 6-1, 6-0, as the Saint avenged his first round upset loss to stay alive in the No. 1 flight. Navarro had his season slip through his grasp in the No. 2 flight dropping a 7-6(3), 6-4, hard luck loss to Ian Millan of Prairie State.

Barton advanced its No. 4 and 5 consolation singles matches with Kaio Massao and Juan Jaimes dominating their matches. Massao took care Wallace State’s Toddric Stallworth, 6-1, 6-1, while Jaimes blanked Austin Blair from College of DuPage, 6-0, 6-0. Both will play 12:30 p.m. matches on Wednesday as Massao will take on Alex Kantzioris from the College of DuPage while Jaimes will take on Lake County’s Zach Wisniewski.

No. 6 singles player Ray Strunk and the No. 3 doubles duo of Jaimes and Triston Herbst hit the court on Tuesday for their first matches of the championships but both were sent to the back draw of the tournament. Strunk was the first Cougar to take the courts on the day, battling but falling short 6-3, 6-1, to the flight’s third seeded Colton Phillips of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Jaimes and Herbst were bounced to the back side of the draw 6-1, 7-5, to the Collin College duo of Sybrand Cnossen and Matthew Story. Strunk will look to stay alive in the 12:30 p.m. match Wednesday against fifth seeded Jason Roberts of Laredo Community College while Jaimes and Herbst will take the court at 3:30 p.m. against John Champion and Noah James of Meridian Community College.

Giovanni Fragalle received a second round bye on the consolation side of the bracket with his next action slated for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday against Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Noah Tippen. Fragalle also didn’t hit in the court in doubles play on Tuesday as he and Massao received a double bye, resuming their No. 2 flight quest in the back draw at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against College of DuPage’s Alex Kantzioris and Sohil Sampat.

Barton day two singles results:

No. 1 Singles: No. 3 Carlos Anez, Seward County CC, def. No. 26 Marcel Miasato, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Singles: Ian Millan, Prairie State, def. Juan Navarro, 7-6(3), 6-4

No. 3 Singles: Giovanni Fragalle, bye

No. 4 Singles: Kaio Massao, def. Toddric Stallworth, Wallace State, 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 Singles: Juan Jaimes, def. Austin Blair, College of DuPage, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Singles: No. 3 Colton Phillips, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, def. Ray Strunk, 6-3, 6-1

Barton day two doubles results:

No. 1 Doubles: No. 4 Eymeric Chevalier/Elvyn Nguyen, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, def. Marcel Miasato/Juan Navarro, 6-3, 7-6(2)

No. 2 Doubles: Giovanni Fragalle/Kaio Massao, double bye

No. 3 Doubles: Sybrand Cnossen/Matthew Story, Collin College, def. Juan Jaimes/Triston Herbst, 6-1, 7-5

Team Standings after Day 2:

Team – TOTAL POINTS

1. ABAC – 27

1. Tyler – 27

3. Seward – 24.5

4. Mesa CC – 24

5. ASA Miami – 23.5

6. Cowley – 23

7. Collin – 22.5

8. Jacksonville – 19.5

9. Laredo – 18.5

10. Seminole – 13.5

11. Harford – 12

12. Meridian – 11.5

13. NMMI – 11

14. Copiah – Lincoln – 8

14. Paradise Valley – 8

16. Pima CC – 7

17. Jones County – 6

17. Marion Military – 6

19. Mississippi Gulf Coast – 5.5

20. Wallace St. – 4.5

21. Prairie St. – 4

22. Barton CC – 3

23. Lewis & Clark – 2.5

24. College of DuPage – 2

24. Oakton – 2

26. Lake County – 0