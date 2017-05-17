Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/16)

BOOKED: Jaylan Cartwright of Wichita on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Alicia D. Hoeffner on Harvey County District warrant for probation violation with a bond of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Francis Ohnmacht of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: James Drury of Larned on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, accident involving injury or death, leaving the scene, duty to render aid, driving while suspended, illegal tags, no insurance, and reckless driving, bond set in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Stephen Garza of Plainview, TX on Barton County District Court case for driving under the influence, received a $2,500.00 OR bond through Judge Willey.

RELEASED: Alejandro Sandez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Chance Haug of Lyons to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Brandon Williams of Great Bend to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Brynt Galvan on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Alicia Hoeffner of Ellinwood on Harvey County District Court warrant for probation violation after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Christopher D. Allen on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Alex Larussa of Salina on Barton County District Court case for aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, obstruction, interference with LEO after bond was reinstated per Judge Svaty of the Barton County District Court.