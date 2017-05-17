Barton County provides update on Pawnee Rock tornado aftermath

The tornado warning sirens in Pawnee Rock sounded at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday and the tornado made its way through the town at 8:16 p.m. The sirens were called in by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, giving residents 13 minutes of warnings in addition to the National Weather Service cautions.

Barton County Clerk and Public Information Officer Donna Zimmerman mentioned at Wednesday morning’s press conference at the Barton County Courthouse that preliminary damage assessments show two destroyed homes and seven heavily damaged in Pawnee Rock, and seven more houses destroyed in rural Barton County and two more heavily damaged.

Zimmerman tells us the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is helping residents with methods to remove the debris.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Zimmer-tornado-1.mp3

Zimmerman noted there was only one report of an injury, and the injuries were minor in nature.

Electricity, water, and sewer in Pawnee Rock has been restored as of Wednesday morning, and crews are hopeful gas can be functioning by Wednesday night. A high-pressured gas line that feeds the City of Pawnee Rock was ruptured during the tornado’s path that started near Pawnee Rock and traveled approximately 12 miles northeast near Kansas Highway 4, to the west of Hoisington.

Zimmerman urged everyone to give emergency responders, law enforcement, and workers their space and to avoid the area.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Zimmer-torando-2.mp3

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir stated the tornado was not the classic “wedged shape” and was more of a loose tornado roughly 400 to 500 feet wide. Barton County Emergency Management Director Amy Miller says at this time the county has enough resources that they are not asking for state assistance. Miller says there is a concern about the number of power lines down throughout the county and getting things evaluated and managed before the expected severe storms roll through the area again Thursday.

If any resident needs assistance or needs to request a service, they should call the Barton County Clerk’s Office at 620-793-1835.

Farmers that received damage as a result of this event are asked to call the USDA Farm Service Agency at 620-792-5329.

Addresses impacted in the storm that were either damaged or destroyed from the early evaluations include: 4 Sante Fe, 3 Bismark, 2 Pawnee Avenue, all in Pawnee Rock. In rural Barton County addresses were 768 W. Barton County Road, 766 W. Barton County Road, 762 W. Barton County Road, 780 W. Barton County Road, NW 80 Avenue & NW 10 Road, NW 60 Avenue & NW 20 Road, 89 NW 70 Avenue, 93 NW 70 Avenue, and 577 W. K-96 Highway.