6 survive Kansas rollover crash thanks to seat belts

FORD COUNTY – First responders are crediting seat belts with saving the occupants of rollover accident from serious injury.

Early Monday, emergency crews were dispatched to 6 people involved in one vehicle rollover accident on U.S. 283 near Dodge City, according to a social media report from Ford County Fire and EMS.

One-year old twins were among those in the vehicle.

Upon arrival, all six were out of the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

Officials reminded this is a good reason why everyone needs to be properly restrained. Had improper or no restraints at all been used, the results of the accident would have been very different.