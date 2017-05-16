Pratt man hospitalized after SUV hits boat trailer

KINGMAN COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC SUV driven by Taylor Macarthur, 28, Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S. 54 just east of Pratt.

The SUV came up behind and hit a boat trailer pulled by a 2014 Ford truck driven by Gregory Fields, 68, Pratt.

Fields was transported to the hospital in Pratt.

Macarthur was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.