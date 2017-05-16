Police: Man questioned after wearing sword into Kansas bank

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in a what may have been an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday.

Just after 9a.m., a suspect with a sword in a scabbard entered a bank in the 700 Block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to police spokesperson Coleen Stuart.

Security staff asked for and the subject gave them the sword. The subject also mentioned wanting money.

Police transported the subject to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview.

Police have not reported an arrest.