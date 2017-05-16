Minor injuries, multiple damage reports from tornado and severe weather in Central Kansas

Severe weather hit Central Kansas hard Tuesday evening as a track of tornadic thunderstorms moved northeast through the area.

Multiple confirmed tornadoes were reported including in Pawnee Rock in Southwest Barton County. Minor injuries were reported and unspecified damage to 15 houses in Pawnee Rock has been confirmed.

Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller says the night was filled with reports, but Pawnee Rock was a top concern with the tornado’s impact.

Amy Miller Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/miller-weather-.mp3

Miller says emergency crews worked to evacuate the area and set up a shelter. Wind damage throughout rural areas of Barton and Pawnee County were reported along with several areas with power outages, and residences on West Barton County Road were damaged.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir tells us evaluating the damage is still a work in progress.

Brian Bellendir Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/bellendir-weather.mp3

Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz declared a disaster declaration at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday. Miller added multiple entities from outside counties offered to help with any of the county’s needs.