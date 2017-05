MAY 16, 2016

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: BAGGER FOR A REEL MOWER, ANTIQUE SINGER SEWING OAK MACHINE CABINET, METAL WINDOW FAN. 923-1006

FOR SALE: AUDITORIUM SEATS 3 FROM ROOSEVELT SCHOOL FOR A $100. PROCEEDS GO TOWARD FINISHING THE 3RD FLOOR. KIMBERLY OR LISA 282-4014

FOR SALE: 2 RACING GO CARTS, FLATBED TRAILER 4X6, OUTDOOR MOTOR. 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: DOG PEN W/POSTS 205 MAPLE 282-7118

FOR SALE: TEAR DROP CAMPER W/EXTRAS. 785-445-8614

FOR SALE: 4X8 PEGBOARD WHITE IN COLOR, BASKETBALL GOAL W/ ATTACHMENT FOR THE GARAGE. 793-9402 OR 797-1402

FOR SALE: TIRE OR TRADE FOR 285/75/16 WANTED: HUNTING LEASE. 316-619-8494

WANTED: REAR TINE ROTO-TILLER 16″, PORTABLE GAS POWERED AIR COMPRESSOR. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: MAYTAG UPRIGHT FREEZER 16.5 CU. FT. CRAFTSMAN FRONT TINE ROTO-TILLER 2.8HP 804-3204

FOR SALE: 2009 /2006 KAWASAKI DIRTBIKES, TIRES, 1998 DODGE RAM. 617-4293

FOR SALE: KNEE SCOOTER, 1980 PONTIAC FIERO. 617-3694

FOR SALE: HAND RAILS (ST. JOHN CHURCH) 617-6642

WANTED: TRANSMISSION FOR A FORD TAURUS. 617-5922

FOR SALE: 1999 JEEP LAREDO. 458-3040

FOR SALE: FOOT MASSAGER, HEAVY DUTY KNIVES AND FORKS. 653-2931

FOR SALE: 2 PARTS CARS PONTIAC VIBE/CAMARO. 785-445-5056

FOR SALE: 1985 ITASCA 28′ CLASS “A” MOTORHOME W/EXTRAS. 804-0110

FOR SALE: TWIN/SINGLE BED, MINI-REFRIGERATOR. LOST DOG: FEMALE JACK RUSSELL W/LONG LEGS (NEED PHONE # OF PERSON WHO FOUND HER) 804-3214

FOR SALE: 3 MINI MOTORCYCLES. WANTED: WOOD CHIPPER. 793-9589 OR 786-0105

FOR SALE: FERTILIZER W/SPRINKLER CAN, TOOL & DIE SET, 4′ SHOP LITE. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: PORTABLE CUTTING TORCH W/EXTRAS. 727-7036

FOR SALE: TALL WOOD CUPBOARD, WICKER FULL SIZE HEADBOARD, VINTAGE DRUM TABLE. 617-5136

FOR SALE: WORX BATTERY WEED EATER W/CHARGER, ELECTRIC BLOWER YARD CLEANER. 282-0093

FOR SALE: AIR CONDITIONER 220 5,000 BTU. 792-9414

FOR SALE: WEED EATER TRIMMER 12″, MENS PLAID SHIRT (M), KC ROYAL T-SHIRT (M) 792-6141

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

ASPARAGUS SEASON IS NOW AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. FRESH ASPARAGUS IS AVAILABLE PRE-PICKED OR U-PICK. TO PLACE AN ORDER OR MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICKING PLEASE CALL 620-562-3498

FUND RAISER FOR THE “DREAM CENTER” TO HELP FINISH THE 3RD FLOOR. WE, SHARON AND RICHARD (AKA BEETLE) KNOLL PLEDGE $100 TOWARD THIS PROJECT AND CHALLENGE ALL OUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS TO GET ON BOARD. CONTACT KIMBERLY OR LISA AT THE DREAM CENTER AT 620-282-4014 OR 620-307-3025

