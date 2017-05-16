Man convicted in Kansas DUI crash that killed 2 men, dog

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A south-central Kansas man has been convicted of causing a 2015 crash that killed two men as they walked near their home.

KAKE-TV reports that a Sedgwick County jury on Monday convicted Myles Evans of two counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the August 2015 wreck.

Authorities said Evans was driving under the influence when he struck 72-year-old Paul LaBrue and 70-year-old David Bell in a residential area of Goddard. LaBrue’s dog also was killed.

A sentencing date was not immediately set.