Man charged in Kan. woman’s death to receive psych evaluation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man accused of killing his 19-year-old neighbor will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Lawyers for 20-year-old Rontarus Washington Jr., was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for first-degree murder in the November 2014 death of Justina Altamirano Mosso at an apartment in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports an earlier evaluation found Washington suffers from several significant mental disorders and determined he was incompetent to stand trial.

Because of those findings, Washington’s attorney requested he undergo the psychiatric evaluation.

Judge James McCabria granted the motion and suspended the trial until the evaluation is complete.

Washington will be committed to the Larned State Hospital for no more than 60 days for the evaluation.