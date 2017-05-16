Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/15)

BOOKED: Corey Robert Detter of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, bond set in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Allen of Wichita on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Sanderson of Larned on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kirk Sander of Great Bend on Great Bend Parole Office order to arrest and detain, no bond.

RELEASED: Daniel Bartonek of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for contempt of court after completing serve sentence. BCDC case previously released by OR bond.

RELEASED: Candy Mickle of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for probation violation, time served credited per Judge.

RELEASED: Jerome Maravilla of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI, DWS, interference with LEO, fail to yield, and reckless driving.

RELEASED: John Ellis of Kansas City, KS on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving an OR to Wyndotte County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Stephen Arnold Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington for BTDC case, bond revocation no bond after receiving an OR bond through Judge Svaty when an ankle monitoring device is placed.

RELEASED: Paul Pryor of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated robbery, aid and abed aggravated robbery, criminal threat, aid and abet criminal threat, theft, and aid and abet theft, bond set at $100,000.00 C/S. BTDC case for no DL with bond set at $1,000.00 C/S. Bond was reduced to $10,000.00 C/S and the posted the $10,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding as well as the $1,000.00 bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Pryor had an ankle monitor placed on him per courts order.