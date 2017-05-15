Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.