LAWRENCE — Steve R. Engleman, 64, died, as he had lived, peacefully at his home in Lawrence, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. He was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Great Bend, the son of Dale and Jane (Fisher) Engleman. He attended Great Bend High School and Barton County Community College. Steve worked in his hometown for many years before moving to Lawrence in 2005, where he worked at the University of Kansas Student Union.

Steve was a good son and brother, a gentle soul who always had a smile for you and ready for a conversation with anyone.

He is survived by his older brother, Mark and wife Janet of Lawrence; niece, Megan; nephew, Sam; and grandson, Devyn. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Scott; his parents Jane and Dale; and son, Travis.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Warren-McElwain Funeral Home in Lawrence. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Friday at Great Bend Cemetery in Great Bend with the Rev. William F. Johnson officiating. Memorials have been established with the Scott Tucker Engleman Memorial Loan Fund at the University of Kansas Endowment, in care of Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Road, Great Bend.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530