MAY 15, 2015

FOR SALE: COVERALLS W/ZIPPERED LEGS 38X40, COMMERCIAL MOP & BUCKET ON ROLLERS, AIR COMPRESSOR. 923-1006

FOR SALE: TOPPER FOR A DODGE PU 1994/2000 . 923-7512

WANTED: TIRES 205/75/14 , SWINGSET, RIDING LAWNMOWER 566-7297

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-4311

FOR SALE: 2010 CAN-AM 4 WHEELER OUTLANDER, 20′ LUND BOAT TRAILER W/EXTRAS, 19″ BATHROOM SINKS. 793-0979

FOR SALE: DOG PEN WIRE W/POLES. 282-7118 205 MAPLE ST.

FOR SALE: SCHWINN BICYCLE 5 SPEED (REPRODUCTION) 797-0541

FOR SALE: 2002 FORD, 1997 FORD RANGER, UPRIGHT DEEP FREEZE. 792-2916

FOR SALE: ROD & REEL 6-1/2′ W/TACKLE BOXES, PROPANE GRILL W/PROPANE BOTTLE/BREADER. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: 3 ABOVE GROUND POOL PUMPS, KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER. 639-2934

FOR SALE: TIRES 33/12/15, 1987 GMC SUBURBAN 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: AUDITORIUM SEATS FROM THE OLD ROOSEVELT SCHOOL “DREAM CENTER” 282-4014

FOR SALE: KNEE SCOOTER 400# RATING. 617-3694

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER, RANGE & REFRIGERATOR. WANTED: 110 AIR CONDITIONER. 785-445-9177

FOR SALE: 8X22 GOOSENECK TRAILER W/7000# AXLES. 639-2574

FOR SALE: CONCRETE BLOCKS, TIRES 195/60/15, 215/65/15 282-7708

WANTED: QUILT RACK/HANGER 4’X10″ 564-3591

FOR SALE: 1985 ITASCA CLASS A MOTORHOME. 804-0110

FOR SALE: AKC REGISTERED YELLOW LAB. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: RUGER 22 PISTOL W/4 MAGAZINES/BOX/MANUAL, 16′ TANDEM KAYAK 793-2191

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY LONG BED, KENMORE ELECTRIC RANGE. WANTED: CEDAR FENCING. 786-6965

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-6486

FOR SALE: CUTTING TORCH W/EXTRAS. 727-7036

FOR SALE: DOG KENNEL W/DOG HOUSE. 617-2291

FOR SALE: TWIN BED (NEW), CORDLESS DRILL. 804-3214

FOR SALE: 2 SETS OF WHEELS & TIRES 275/65/17, 325/60/18, 727-1978

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS BLACK 9D, MULCHING PLUG, GARDEN TOOLS. 786-1945

ASPARAGUS SEASON IS NOW AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. FRESH ASPARAGUS IS AVAILABLE PRE-PICKED OR U-PICK. TO PLACE AN ORDER OR MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICKING PLEASE CALL 620-562-3498

FUND RAISER FOR THE “DREAM CENTER” TO HELP FINISH THE 3RD FLOOR. WE, SHARON AND RICHARD (AKA BEETLE) KNOLL PLEDGE $100 TOWARD THIS PROJECT AND CHALLENGE ALL OUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS TO GET ON BOARD. CONTACT KIMBERLY OR LISA AT THE DREAM CENTER AT 620-282-4014 OR 620-307-3025

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.