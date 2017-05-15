Kansas woman facing drug charges after SUV crash into tree

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on drug and driving charges.

On Friday evening, Mahala Shepherd, 24, Salina, was driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe without permission in the 3000 Block of Foxboro Drive, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The vehicle jumped the curb, hit a decorative planter and crashed into a tree.

Forrester said Shepherd then climbed out of the driver’s side window and fled the scene.

An eyewitness saw her run to a residence on Crescent Street.

Salina Police arrived at the residence to find Shepherd in the yard. Capt. Forrester said she was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center for treatment before being booked into the Saline County Jail shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Shepherd faces possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, deprivation of property, driving without a license, driving without insurance, three counts of improper driving on a laned roadway, five counts of failure to report an accident and driving under the influence.