John O’Connor

May 15, 2017

And now, live and semi-unrehearsed from the inner recesses of your computer, it’s Week 304 of Good Info For Folks Like Us, brought to you in part by a generous grant from the What in the Heck Is He Talkin’ About Foundation.

Anti-bacterial soaps have been much in the news the last two or so years. The FDA and others are concerned that some of these products may contain ingredients no one knows a lot about, especially the long-term effects of them. Two of the ingredients have already been removed from anti-bacterial soaps.

So, since I’m a public service kind of guy, I have put together a list of ten alternative body cleansing methods for those who are worried that the loss of their favorite anti-bacterial ingredients means they are not REALLY clean and sparkly…

1. Use Lava Soap. This old time stalwart is a cleanin’ maniac. It was the original ‘exfoliating’ soap years before that term became popular. Can also be used for sanding wood.

2. Use real lava. Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii is one of the closest. Possible side effects: third degree burns. But you WILL be clean. Ask your skin Doc if it’s right for you.

3. Use Brillo pads instead of a washcloth. Ummm, shiney.

4. Use steel wool instead of a washcloth. Possible bonus: you may develop a magnetic personality. If you find yourself always facing north, discontinue use.

5. After your regular bath, take a soak in hydrogen peroxide. If you have any cuts or scrapes, be prepared for a “yikes” or “oh my god, get me outta here.” A small price to pay, indeed, for undisputed cleanliness.

6. Good old rubbing alcohol. See Number 5. And double the ‘yikes’ factor.

7. Get your dog to lick your face before you head out each day. A dog’s mouth is cleaner than a human’s, right? Unless he’s been licking something else just before you.

8. Use an oatmeal soap. Yeah, it has bits of oatmeal in it. Adding milk and cinnamon to it makes you want to eat it. Don’t.

9. Use old fashioned lye soap like Grandma used to make. It can very mild. No lye.

10. Visit the Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington state before they close up that sinkhole over the nuclear waste. Maybe you can catch a little ‘radiation bath.’ No more ‘am I clean?’ worries. You’ll be ‘glowing.’ Be prepared for extra TSA screening when traveling.

Alright then, let’s check your response to last week’s post…

Well, you took care of all my questions in short order, boom, just like that.

Terry was first in with the answer to the ‘drive into water question’: the legendary Amphicar, the only amphibious civilian vehicle ever mass produced, available in this country from 1961 until 1967. You could drive right into the water, cruise around at a blistering 7 mph and then go back up on the road at up to 70 mph. There’s a lot about the Amphicar on-line. Quite a few are still in running condition.

Congrats to Ryan, who solved the ‘mean-spirited veteran’ issue. Yes, it was Gen. Douglas MacArthur (aided by an up-and-coming Gen. George Patton) who evicted the World War 1 ‘bonus marchers’ from Washington in the early ‘30s. It was the depths of the Depression and many penniless vets were asking for the financial bonus they had been promised by the US government, even though it wasn’t due to be paid for another ten years or so. Their tent city was set afire and they and their families were driven off by armed troops. A sad episode in our country’s history.

Kim found the Schnauzer! Yes, it was Officer Leo Schnauzer (played by Al Lewis) of ‘Car 54, Where Are You? Fame in the early ‘60s.

CW (good to hear from you) completed the sweep by correctly naming Jerry Jackson as the friendly owner of the Coast to Coast store on Main in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Hmmm, if my math is correct, that means we need another entirely new set of questions. Let me fire up my neurons…

What TV show began its lengthy run on the same day as the Mickey Mouse Club?

What was the first phone with a feminine ‘theme’?

What store on Great Bend’s Main Street had a large carousel horse on display in the ‘70s and early ‘80s?

Another store, a few blocks away on Main had two entrances, one on Main and one on Broadway. What was it?

And a music bonus question: What Number 1 song of 1959 featured two girls and a guy, an unusual combination at the time?

Whew, all this thinking is straining my cranium. I’ll rest it for a few days and visit with you again next week.

John