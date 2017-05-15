Great Bend hoping to get it right on a 10th & Grant intersection redo

Kansas Department of Transportation officials recently met at the intersection of 10th Street and Grant Street in Great Bend to conduct a field check on the proposed improvements to that intersection. The improvements would widen the radius and allow trucks to make the turn to the south easier.

Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington says drivers of large semi-trucks have caused damage trying to make the turn off 10th Street going towards Walmart.

In late 2015, the City of Great Bend was approved for a Geometric Improvement Grant from KDOT to help fund the improvements. This is a 90 percent state and 10 percent city share up to a maximum state cost of $800,000. If the project goes over the maximum state cost of $800,000, the city would be responsible for those costs.

After hearing the recommendation, city council member Dana Dawson wanted to know if this was going to be the final redo.

Partington suggested Dawson get in contact with the engineers to hear the proposed plan and to provide any feedback.

The estimated cost of the project in 2015 was $778,464.