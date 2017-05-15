FEMA to reimburse Barton County an estimated $48K for ice storm

It is estimated that the Barton County Road and Bridge Department will be reimbursed $48,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the ice storm that hit the area in mid-January.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback submitted a request for disaster assistance with FEMA on February 13 in response to the ice storm and 18 counties, including Barton, were included on the disaster relief.

Barton County Road and Bridge Director Dale Phillips mentioned most of the department’s costs derived from picking up debris such as tree limbs.

Barton County estimated the expenses suffered from the ice storm that arrived January 14-16 to be somewhere between $60,000 and $70,000. Representatives from FEMA and the Kansas Emergency Management Association came to the county to audit the costs and what is reimbursable. Phillips says the organizations’ calculations usually allow them to reimburse the entity 80 percent.

Phillips noted that the $48,000 will go back into the Road and Bridge Department’s budget and at the end of the year the amount gets transferred into the capital outlay, equipment replacement, or regular operating funds.

Other area counties included in the disaster declaration were Edwards, Ellsworth, Ness, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford.