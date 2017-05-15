Cop Shop (5/12 – 5/14)

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/12)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:08 a.m. an accident was reported in the 900 block of Frey Street.

At 7:56 a.m. an accident was reported at 17th Street & Odell Street.

Structure Fire

At 10:07 a.m. a report of smelling something hot in the residence at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 3 was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:07 a.m. an officer arrested Clifford Young at 5210 10th Street 26 on a Barton County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 3519 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:47 p.m. an officer arrested Gwen Finnigan at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 26 on a Barton County warrant.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:50 p.m. a subject attempting to get into the residence at 715 10th Street was reported.

Theft

At 4:54 p.m. theft of medication from her vehicle at 717 Coolidge Street was reported.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3010 Forest Avenue.

5/13

Theft

At 12:19 a.m. Larry Marshal reports someone stealing his black 14′ trailer at 1520 10th Street. No tag or Vin number. Total loss was $2,500.00.

Burglary / In Progress

At 1:30 a.m. a possible prowler was reported in the area of 2208 26th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:59 a.m. an accident was reported at 1522 8th Street.

Injury Accident

At 1:22 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:27 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1602 Morton Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:02 p.m. Marissa Reynolds reports someone driving a Chevy pickup damaging a mailbox at 2010 25th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:40 p.m. Discount Laundry, 2201 10th Street, reported the locks cut and money stolen from video games inside the store. Total loss was $20.00.

5/14

Theft

At 12:20 a.m. William Ferris reports receiving a call from someone telling him his hay bale was burning in the parking lot.

Diabetic Problems

At 3:06 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1714 Adams Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:34 p.m. a report of someone scratching her vehicle was made at 2600 Gano Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 7:37 p.m. an accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:20 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1119 Stone Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11 p.m. an officer served a GBMC warrant on Alex Larussa for FTA.

5/15

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:24 a.m. Corey Detter was backing eastbound in the 1800 block of 16th and struck Rafael Carrasco’s vehicle that was behind him.

Traffic Arrest

At 12:29 a.m. an officer arrested Corey Detter for aggravated assault at Hubbard Street & Park Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 7:01 a.m. criminal damage was reported at Sommerset Apartments, 5803 16th Street Ter. Apt. 27.