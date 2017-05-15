GALEN C. LLOYD

Galen C. Lloyd, age 53 years, of Great Bend, Kansas passed away on Saturday afternoon, May 13, 2017 at Great Bend Regional Hospital in Great Bend after a sudden illness. Galen was born on June 14, 1963 at Great Bend, Kansas to George J. and Betty J. (Byerly) Lloyd. He graduated from Great Bend High School in 1981, and was united in marriage to Paula Middleton on June 17, 1989 at Great Bend, Kansas. The couple later divorced. Galen was united in marriage to Becky M. Kramer on January 16, 2014 at Great Bend, Kansas. He worked as a Roustabout and a Pumper in the Oil Patch, having worked for Hallwood Petroleum, White Eagle, and American Warrior, and Robinowitz Oilfield Service (which is now Dexxon). Galen loved to hang out with his High School friends, and showed love to his friends and family by showering them with gifts. He had a special talent for “MacGyvering stuff”, a trait he learned early in life.

Survivors include his wife, Becky M. Lloyd of Great Bend, Kansas; two sons: Luke B. Lloyd and Kendall J. Lloyd, both of Great Bend, Kansas; one daughter, Alex M. Lloyd of Great Bend, Kansas; six grandchildren: Anna, Graydon, LaShauna, Memphis, Aleha, and Taylynn Lloyd; his mother, Betty J. Burton of Great Bend, Kansas; one brother, Richard Lloyd of Great Bend, Kansas; three sisters: Cathy (and her husband, Arne) Apeland of Denton, Texas, Penny (and her husband, Kerry) Murray of Great Bend, Kansas, and Pamela (and her husband, Johnny) Hibbs of Burkburnett, Texas; nieces and nephews. Galen was preceded in death by his father, George J. Lloyd, his stepfather, Irvin E. Burton, and one sister, Lawanda Ritchie.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Rev. Don Paden officiating. Inurnment will be held at Golden Belt Memorial Park in rural Barton County at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend. Memorials may be given in care of the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/obituary/chgb.

