Sunday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday
A slight chance of thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday
A slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Leave a Reply