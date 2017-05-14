Regional Baseball and Softball pairings

5A @ Maize
Wednesday
2:00 Liberal vs Goddard-Eisenhower
3:45 Great Bend vs Maize
5:30 Championship Game
4A-DII @ Hoisington
Tuesday
2:00 Hoisington vs Concordia
4:00 Larned vs Russell
6:00 Championship Game
3A @ Hays-TMP
Monday
5:00 Syracuse @ Hugoton
5:00 Lyons @ TMP
Wednesday @ Hays
2:00 Syracuse/Hugoton winner vs Ellsworth
4:00 TMP/Lyons winner vs Lakin
6:00 Championship game
2-1A @ Dodge City (Cavalier Field)
Monday
2:00 Ellinwood vs Minneola
4:00 Medicine Lodge vs Spearville
6:00 Ellinwood/Minneola winner vs Ellis
Tuesday
6:00 Championship
REGIONAL SOFTBALL
5A @ Wichita (Two Rivers Complex-1700 N Ridge Rd,)
Tuesday
Bishop Carroll – Bye
4:00 Great Bend vs Ark City
5:30 Championship Game
4A-DII @ Larned
Monday
3:00 Pratt vs Nickerson
4:30 Larned vs Hoisington
6:00 Championship Game
3A @ Russell
Monday
4:30 Lakin vs Ellsworth (@ Russell)
6:00 Plainville vs Russell (@ Russell)
6:00 Hugoton @ Sublette
Tuesday
3:00 TMP vs Lakin/Ellsworth Winner
4:30 Plainville/Russell winner vs Hugoton/Sublette winner
6:00 Championship Game
2-1A @ Medicine Lodge
Monday
5:30 Stanton County @ Spearville
Tuesday
3:00 Stanton Co./Spearville winner vs Elkhart
4:30 Ellinwood vs Medicine Lodge
6:00 Championship Game
