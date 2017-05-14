Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.