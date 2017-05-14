Chiefs’ Johnson hopes to return from injury by training camp

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Derrick Johnson’s right Achilles tendon is doing good enough to press a gas pedal.

He hopes it’s good enough to play football by late July.

The Chiefs linebacker was the honorary pace car driver for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, the first time he’s ever attended a live race. He spent the afternoon touring the garage area and watching how a different set of pro athletes prepare for competition.

Johnson ruptured his Achilles tendon in a game against Oakland in December. He had surgery and intends to be on the field when the Chiefs report to training camp this summer.

Johnson ruptured his other Achilles tendon in 2014 and returned successfully.