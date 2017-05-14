Barton Theatre Department to hold auditions for summer musical

The Barton Community College Theatre Department will host open auditions for its upcoming summer performance of “The Contrast” 4-6:30 p.m. May 17 and 18 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

“The Contrast” is a musical based on the first American comedy of the same name written in 1787 by Royall Tyler. “The Contrast” takes a satirical look at the first Americans working to define American culture while still living and enjoying the British lifestyle.

While not all parts require singing, come prepared to perform readings and a song. Male roles to be filled are four 25-30 year olds, one 18-20 year-old and one 50-year-old. Four female roles, 16 to early 20’s, also need to be filled.

The Contrast will be performed July 25 at the Great Bend Band Shell at Jack Kilby Square.