Barton County Historical Society monthly program May 22

Monday evening, May 22, 2017 the Barton County Historical Society’s monthly program will feature Park Ranger Clayton Hanson, who has recently joined the staff at Fort Larned National Historic Site. The program is open to the public and will be held at the Museum, 85 US Hwy 281, just south of Great Bend, across the Arkansas River Bridge.

Clayton has joined the interpretive team at Fort Larned, coming from Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, and will be sharing his experience and talents in keeping the story of Fort Larned alive.

Born in Houston, Texas, but raised along the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, Clayton attended the University of Washington, majoring in European Studies. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public History from Eastern Washington University and is working on a Ph.D. in History at the University of Nebraska, where his research topic is tourism in the The West during the late 19th and 20th centuries. The position at Fort Larned attracted him because of their active “living history” program.