Weekend Weather

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday
A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Leave a Reply